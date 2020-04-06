Hungary receives 4 million face masks and over 400.000 protective suits from China

Hungary received some 4 million face masks, more than 400,000 protective suits, 100,000 protective goggles, 30,000 pairs of gloves and more than 6,000 protective visors in consignments flown to Budapest from China on Saturday, the foreign minister said.

In addition, the planes also delivered 400,000 samples of a drug developed and tested in China which international researchers believe is a promising treatment option for Covid-19, Péter Szijjártó said in a Facebook post. China has sent samples of the drug to just four countries, he said, adding that the protective gear received on Saturday would be enough for the treatment of 10,000 patients.

MTI