President Áder asks the nation to be patient during these difficult times

President János Áder has asked the nation to be patient during these difficult times. The president said that at the beginning of the year, no one thought the world would be in the situation it is now, preparing for an unusual Easter. He called for patience, self-reflection and healing.

The president said that during Easter, we have been experiencing the same for years, decades, generations: grace and blessing, beauty and joy, repetitive habits, familiar food on the set table, relatives around the table. “However, this Easter we can’t do it like we used to, we can’t be together as we have been so far, neither as a community nor as a family,” he added.

“A constrained Easter is coming, which is not about celebrating together, but about helping, thanking, patience,” he said.

The president also referred to the importance of complying with the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus epidemic. “If we can wait now, we will voluntarily give up more space, more freedom, we will give space to the most important thing: healing,” he added.

President Áder began his speech by quoting Mother Teresa of Calcutta, who, as he said, encountered a lot of pain and suffering, and sought hope for a better life through personal actions. “She called all people to action, signaling that we all have something to do, especially in unexpected situations.”

“There are many of us who are grieving, even more who are worried about their loved ones struggling with the disease,” he added.

“We have lost our sense of security, the possibility of free movement, many people have endangered their work and livelihoods, it is natural that our ever-increasing losses make us sad and desperate,” President Áder explained.

The head of state also thanked everyone who does their job responsibly. Most of all, thanks go to the doctors, nurses, paramedics, healthcare workers, “who are also terribly close to danger on Easter holidays while leaning mercifully close to the sufferers,” he said.

President Áder also thanked the pharmacists, those working in shops, department stores, as well as the suppliers and drivers. “Thanks to the teachers, the educators who are adapting to the difficulties of distance learning with impressive ingenuity, responsibility, creative imagination and an untold amount of extra work,” he said.

