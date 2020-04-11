11th April: The Day of Hungarian Poetry

Each year, on 11th April, Hungarians celebrate the Day of Hungarian Poetry.
The Day of Hungarian Poetry is on the birthday of the well-known Hungarian poet, Attila József, and it has been celebrated since 1964.
Attila József:
With a pure heart.
Without father without mother
without God or homeland either
without crib or coffin-cover
without kisses or a lover
for the third day – without fussing
I have eaten next to nothing.
My store of power are my years
I sell all my twenty years.
Perhaps, if no else will
the buyer will be the devil.
With a pure heart – that’s a job:
I may kill and I shall rob.
They’ll catch me, hang me high
in blessed earth I shall lie,
and poisonous grass will start
to grow on my beautiful heart.
Translated by Thomas Kabdebo
1925
