11th April: The Day of Hungarian Poetry

Culture
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on 11th April: The Day of Hungarian Poetry

Each year, on 11th April, Hungarians celebrate the Day of Hungarian Poetry.

The Day of Hungarian Poetry is on the birthday of the well-known Hungarian poet, Attila József, and it has been celebrated since 1964.

Attila József:

With a pure heart.

Without father without mother
without God or homeland either
without crib or coffin-cover
without kisses or a lover

for the third day – without fussing
I have eaten next to nothing.
My store of power are my years
I sell all my twenty years.

Perhaps, if no else will
the buyer will be the devil.
With a pure heart – that’s a job:
I may kill and I shall rob.

They’ll catch me, hang me high
in blessed earth I shall lie,
and poisonous grass will start
to grow on my beautiful heart.

Translated by Thomas Kabdebo

1925

 

pixabay

Related Posts

Outstanding Breeding Achievement: Yet another Newborn Leopard Cat

Kurucz Judit

Iris Properties

Hajdúszoboszló - Five minutes to the Spa

90 m2 flat for sale
30 000 000 Ft

Debrecen, Hunyadi János utca

54 m2 flat for rent
140 000 Ft

Debrecen, Piac utca

55 m2 flat for rent
90 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *