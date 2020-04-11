11th April: The Day of Hungarian Poetry

Each year, on 11th April, Hungarians celebrate the Day of Hungarian Poetry.

The Day of Hungarian Poetry is on the birthday of the well-known Hungarian poet, Attila József, and it has been celebrated since 1964.

Attila József:

With a pure heart.

Without father without mother

without God or homeland either

without crib or coffin-cover

without kisses or a lover

for the third day – without fussing

I have eaten next to nothing.

My store of power are my years

I sell all my twenty years.

Perhaps, if no else will

the buyer will be the devil.

With a pure heart – that’s a job:

I may kill and I shall rob.

They’ll catch me, hang me high

in blessed earth I shall lie,

and poisonous grass will start

to grow on my beautiful heart.

Translated by Thomas Kabdebo

1925

