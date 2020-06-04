2 Patients Die, 3,931 Registered Cases in Hungary

Two patients, both elderly with underlying illnesses, have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 534, while registered novel coronavirus infections in Hungary have increased by 10 to 3,931, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday morning.

Fully 2,190 hospitalised patients have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 1,207. 41% of the active cases, 59% of the fatalities and 48% of full recoveries are in Budapest, the site said. Fully 414 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in hospital, 24 of whom are on ventilators. Altogether 11,172 are in official home quarantine. The number of tests carried out stands at 191,572. The government says the aim is to steadily resume normal life based on a strict schedule, and it calls on citizens to follow general precautions. Budapest (1,868 people) has the highest number of infections, followed by Pest County (563), Fejér County (371) and Komárom-Esztergom (268). Békés County (11) has the lowest number.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay