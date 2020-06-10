2 Patients Die, 4,017 Registered Cases

Two elderly patients have died in the past 24 hours, both with underlying illnesses, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 550, while registered novel coronavirus infections in Hungary have increased by three to 4,017, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday morning.

Fully 2,324 hospitalised patients have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 1,133. Forty-one percent of the active cases, 60% of the fatalities and 48% of full recoveries are in Budapest, the site said. Fully 365 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in hospital, 20 of whom are on ventilators. Altogether 9,523 are in official home quarantine. The number of tests carried out stands at 214,468. The government says the aim is to steadily resume normal life based on a strict schedule, and it calls on citizens to follow general precautions. Budapest (1,906 people) has the highest number of infections, followed by Pest County (585), Fejér County (374) and Komárom-Esztergom (285). Békés County (11) has the lowest number.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced that all twelve border crossings between Slovenia and Hungary would be reopened on Tuesday. He noted that Hungary is “constantly negotiating” with neighbouring countries on lifting or easing restrictive measures at the borders.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay