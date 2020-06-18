Justice Minister: Medical emergency powers needed

Justice Minister Judit Varga told public broadcaster Kossuth Radio that the coronavirus epidemic still presented a danger, and this is why the new law on maintaining medical preparedness which replaces the government’s emergency powers was necessary.

She said precautionary measures were still needed in order to protect the health of citizens but there was a big difference, she insisted, between the revoked law which had given the government emergency powers, lapsing midnight on Wednesday, and the new state of medical preparedness that ensured a flexible response to any emerging virus-related incidences. Varga said measures to aid economic recovery such as support for businesses and job-protection were also vitally important.

Meanwhile, the minister said the European Commission’s proposed 750 billion euro rescue package and new seven-year budget would require fresh resources, and this would involve borrowing. She said it was questionable as to whether indebtedness in the long term was desirable. Hungary, she said, calls for an equitable solution compromising neither cohesion nor agricultural funding. Further, Hungary’s disciplined public finances should be a factor of consideration when it comes to deciding on funding levels for individual member states, the minister added.

MTI