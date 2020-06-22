Warmer weather comes this week; the highest temperatures could hit 30 Celsius degrees – says the Hungarian Meteorology Service.

Monday will be sunny, however, in some regions of the country rain is also expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 13-18 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 22-27 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday will also be sunny, but rain is also expected. At night, the temperatures will be around 14-19 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 23-28 Celsius degrees are expected.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny and windy. The lowest temperatures will be between 10-16 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 21-26 Celsius degrees.

Rainy and cloudy weather is expected on Thursday. At night, there will be 11-16 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 22-27 Celsius degrees are expected.

Sunny and rainy weather is expected on Friday. The lowest temperatures will be around 12-17 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 23-29 Celsius degrees.

Saturday is to be rainy. At night, the temperatures will be around 13-18 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 23-29 Celsius degrees are expected.

Sunday will be sunny. The lowest temperatures will be between 14-19 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 24-30 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu