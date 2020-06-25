3 Die, Number of Infected People Rises by 7

Three patients — with underlying illnesses — have died in the past 24 hours and the number of registered infections has risen by 7 to 4,114, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday morning.

Fully 576 people have died and 2,618 have made a recovery, while the number of active infections stands at 920. Altogether 3,705 people are in official home quarantine and 261,420 tests have been carried out. A total of 183 coronavirus patients are in hospital, 13 of whom are on ventilators. Fully 39% of active infections, 60% of fatalities and 48% of recoveries have taken place in Budapest. The threat of an epidemic has not disappeared and a state of medical preparedness is in effect, the website said. It is compulsory to wear a face mask in shops and on public transport.

Budapest has the highest number of infections (1,952), followed by Pest County (609), and the counties of Fejér (376), Komárom-Esztergom (302) and Zala (261). Békés and Tolna counties have the fewest, with 13 each.

