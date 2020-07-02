Agriculture Ministry to Support Green NGOS With HuF 70 M

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Agriculture Ministry to Support Green NGOS With HuF 70 M

Some fifty green NGOs will get the chance each year to receive funding from the Ministry of Agriculture under a project dubbed Green Spring for which 70 million forints (EUR 200,000) have been allocated in 2020.

The ministry said applications for funding have been invited for protecting natural assets, efficient and sustainable use of resources and improving the environmental conditions for human health. The end of the state of emergency caused by the novel coronavirus will now enable the assessment of more than a hundred applications for funding from associations and foundations that promote or help implement the national environmental protection scheme, the ministry said. The minister of agriculture will pick the winners based on proposals by an assessment committee and every applicant will receive average 1-1.2 million forints.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

10 new coronavirus infections, no deaths

Kurucz Judit

Blood Donation on 2nd July

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Industrial producer prices decline to 1.7% in May

Kurucz Judit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *