11 new coronavirus infections, no deaths in Hungary

Eleven coronavirus infections have been registered in Hungary over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 4,258, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The number of deaths was unchanged at 595, while 3,106 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 595. Fully 131 coronavirus patients are in hospital, five on ventilators. Budapest is the location of 39% of active infections, 60% of fatalities and 45% of recoveries. Currently 2,782 people are under official house quarantine and 296,358 tests have been carried out. The threat of an epidemic is still present, so epidemiological preparedness and basic protection measures are still needed, the website said. Wearing a face mask is still compulsory in shops and on public transport. As the number of infections is on the rise in neighbouring countries, the government has decided to tighten border regulations, the portal said. Budapest has the most infections (1,994), followed by and Pest County (644) and the counties of Fejér (379), Komárom-Esztergom (308) and Zala (262). Tolna County has the fewest (13).

MTI