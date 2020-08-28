Nearly One-Fourth of Fatalities Occur in Elderly Homes

Since the start of the novel coronavirus epidemic, 142 of the fatalities, nearly 25%, occurred in elderly care homes, the koronavirus.gov.hu website said.

So far, 38 retirement homes have reported infections, 14 in Budapest and 24 outside the capital, the website said. Altogether 923 residents and 148 employees have been registered as infected. Fully 142 residents have died and 875 recovered so far, the website said. Of the fatalities, 99 occurred in care homes in Budapest and 43 in the countryside. Most fatalities occurred in a care home on eastern Budapest’s Pesti Road, where 313 residents and 26 employees had contracted the virus. Of that number, 55 have died, all residents, the website said. The operative body and Hungary’s epidemiological services continue to monitor the situation in elderly care homes carefully, the website said.

MTI