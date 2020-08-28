Registered Coronavirus Infections up by 91

The number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 91 to 5,379 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday morning.

The number of fatalities remained unchanged at 614, and 3,757 people have made a recovery. There are 1,008 active infections and 69 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital for Covid-19, eight on ventilators.

The site warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. Those experiencing symptoms similar to those of Covid-19 should self-isolate and notify their GP, the website said. Those under official quarantine are required to abide by the regulations, it said. A ban on gatherings of more than 500 people is still in force in order to avoid a flare-up of the epidemic. As a general rule people must wear a face mask in shops and on public transport, the website said. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (2,346), followed by Pest County (782) and the counties of Fejér (403), Komárom-Esztergom (321) and Zala (279). Békés County has the fewest infections (21).

MTI