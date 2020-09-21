Budapest-Shenzen Air Freight Service Launched

The first Cargolux freight plane arrived in Budapest from Shenzhen, to be followed by a weekly flight in future, Budapest Airport told MTI.

According to the airport operator’s statement, most Chinese products arrive in central and eastern Europe from Shenzhen, southern China’s largest financial and logistics centre. The new service could promote economic ties and add to the weight of Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport, the statement added. It also said that Budapest Airport would continue developments concerning freight traffic, which it considers a crucial area.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay