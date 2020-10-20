Hungarians Allowed to Travel to Austria with No Restrictions

Hungarians can now cross into Austria without any coronavirus-related restrictions as Austria has “changed Hungary’s safety risk assessment to positive”, a spokesman for the central body coordinating efforts against the epidemic told a press conference on Monday.

Róbert Kiss noted that Austria treated European citizens and nationals of third countries equally, with regard to the epidemic, based on its own risk assessment. People from countries considered high-risk by the Austrian authorities are only allowed to enter if they present a negative PCR test, he said.

Austria’s restrictions do not affect earlier rules of international transit, Kiss added.

However, while Hungarians can cross into Austria without restrictions, it seems that when they return they will have to self-quarantine for 10 days, or until they produce two negative tests taken two days apart.

