17 national theaters are already committed to a sustainable future!

Another 7 theaters, resp. production office joined the Audience of the Future – Green Theater Project, which was launched by the National Theater of Miskolc at the beginning of the previous season, with the definite goal of making environmentally conscious thinking a basis for as many theaters as possible in the near future. The aim of the eco-conscious theater association is to form attitudes and participate in as many green programs as possible; pursuing environmental awareness in energy operations, waste management and operations; striving for recycling in artistic execution; cooperation with green organizations, companies and implementing joint green theater programs and joint action to create an eco-conscious theater professional organization.

The professional association established at the end of September was joined by 7 other institutions in one and a half months: the Manna Production, the Latinovits Theater in Budaörs, the Trafó House of Contemporary Arts, the Budapest Puppet Theater, the MU Theater, the Central Theater and the Városmajor Open-Air Stage.

According to actor Endre Papp, Project Manager for the Future – Green Theater Project, “the strength of the initiative and the purity of the cause are shown by the fact that more and more cultural institutions are looking for the possibility of a green theater association. We are on the verge of a conceptual and technological revolution, with all our decisions we can get closer to achieving this development along the lines of eco-consciousness. The theater is a community space, so it can be a medium for this process, it can help you to find your way to a sustainable lifestyle – you can also set an example by operating it in an environmentally conscious way and using the most efficient use of its resources. We have a responsibility to make education and attitudes a part of our everyday lives – from households to workplaces, in the widest possible range of society. We are still waiting for applications from theaters and institutions that are committed to protecting our environment and our health! We will be assisted in this by our Green Ambassadors, who are responsible for the project at the institutional level. Together with this exemplary collaboration, we are working together for the viewers of the future (and the present)! ”