The Santa Claus Factory has opened its doors

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The Santa Claus Factory has opened its doors

Donations for those in need are expected until December 20 at the Santa Claus Factory, which opened its doors on Friday. This year, the program will be present in all 24 Auchan stores across the country.

The popular end-of-year donation form operating in Budapest so far will become national. This season, due to the epidemic situation, only durable food, toiletries, cleaning products and disinfectants can be donated.

Collection points are set up in the hallway of Auchan stores where you can give the products, organizers told MTI on Friday.

Donations are collected by the Hungarian Red Cross and distributed before the holidays to the needy and the most disadvantaged families.

 

debreceninap.hu

