Rainy days are coming

Cloudy, rainy weather is expected during the week. Extremely cold weather is not expected, even in the coldest hours, the temperature is typically around 0 degrees Celsius. – declared the national forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday the sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast. The precipitation zone is slowly moving east. The wind will initially be strong in several places and then slowly lose its strength during the day. During the coldest hours, temperatures range from 0 to plus 8 degrees Celsius, but in the northeast, there can be weak frosts in some places. During the day, the air warms up to 4-12 degrees, with the coldest weather likely in the Northern Central Mountains.

On Tuesday, the sun shines for a longer or shorter period of time. In the morning the rain will stop in the east, in the afternoon and in the evening there may be rain on the western border. The wind will be stronger in Bakony. Minimum temperatures range between minus 1 and plus 5 degrees. The daytime maximum is usually 5-10 degrees, but it can be a little colder in the northeast.

On Wednesday, more rain and sleet are expected from the southwest. In the northeast, the sun shines for an even longer or shorter time in the morning, the rainfall only arrives here in the evening. The lowest temperature is between minus 2 and plus 3, and the highest temperature is between 4 and 10 degrees.

On Thursday, rain and sleet are expected to fall in the first half of the day, and then precipitation will decrease from late afternoon. In the coldest hours, the temperature is between 0 and plus 5, during the day between 5 and 10 degrees.

On Fridays, mostly cloudy, humid weather is expected. In the east and in the north-east, there will be rain. The minimum temperature is between 1 and 5 degrees and the maximum temperature is between 5 and 9 degrees.

