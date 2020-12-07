The gutters through which József Szájer the fled police in Brussels received a memorial plaque

One week after the party in which József Szájer was caught, a memorial plaque was placed on the gutters, on which the Fidesz representative climbed down – wrote an article in 444.

This is the end of the political career of József Szájer, MP of Fidesz and EPP, who tried to leave the site of an illegal ecstasy fueled orgy amid the COVID-19 epidemic on Friday night, November 27, 2020

– This was written on a plaque set on the corner of Boulevard Anspach and Rue des Pierres in Brussels. The text on the board is in English and Hungarian.

The text suggests that József Szájer fled through the gutters last Friday when police raided an orgy of exactly 25 people, mostly men. He was fleeing with a bleeding palm, and he was also caught carrying drugs. According to official information from the Brussels prosecutor’s office, a passer-by indicated to the police that he had seen someone descend in the gutter.