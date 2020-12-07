116 fatalities, infections up by 3,870 in Hungary

Fully 116 Covid-19 patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 3,870 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 254,148, while the death toll now stands at 5,984. Fully 74,283 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 173,881 while there are 7,932 hospitalized patients, 674 on ventilators.

Fully 51,485 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,963,148.

So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (52,416) and Pest County (32,934), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (15,917), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (15,917) and Hajdú-Bihar (14,026). Tolna (4,323) has the fewest cases.

Source: koronavirus.gov.hu