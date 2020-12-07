116 fatalities, infections up by 3,870 in Hungary

National
Coronavirus
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on 116 fatalities, infections up by 3,870 in Hungary

Fully 116 Covid-19 patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 3,870 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 254,148, while the death toll now stands at 5,984. Fully 74,283 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 173,881 while there are 7,932 hospitalized patients, 674 on ventilators.

Fully 51,485 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,963,148.

So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (52,416) and Pest County (32,934), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (15,917), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (15,917) and Hajdú-Bihar (14,026). Tolna (4,323) has the fewest cases.

 

 

Source: koronavirus.gov.hu

Related Posts

Business Chamber recommends crackdown on small business tax abusers

Kurucz Judit

Moody’s: Hungary’s credit profile balances robust growth, gradual fiscal consolidation against elevated public debt

Kurucz Judit

Chief Medical Officer Denies Allegations About Hospitals Cutting Number of Tests

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *