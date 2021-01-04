Coronavirus – 103 Fatalities, 1,307 More Infections

Fully 103 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,307 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 327,995, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

The death toll has risen to 9,884, while the number of people who have made a recovery has increased to 168,381. The number of active infections stands at 149,730, while there are 5,619 hospitalised Covid patients, 403 on a ventilator. Altogether 16,537 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 2,691,904. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (62,423) and Pest County (41,036) so far, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (18,939), Hajdú-Bihar (18,796) and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (18,607). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (6,503).

In the last press conference of the operative staff responsible for handling the coronavirus epidemic of 2020, Cecília Müller, the chief medical officer, said Hungary’s biggest Covid-related challenge in 2021 would be to organise vaccinations. Müller noted that so far 5,110 health-care staff have been vaccinated and jabs are currently available at 21 vaccination points. From Jan. 4, this number will increase to 25, and people working in social care, residents of care homes and people suffering from chronic illness gradually will be offered vaccination.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay