Magyar Posta Issues Charity Stamp to Support War Refugees

State-owned Hungarian postal company Magyar Post has issued a 145 forint (EUR 0.40) semipostal stamp with a 100 forint surcharge that will go toward supporting refugees from the war in Ukraine.

Magyar Posta has issued over 400,000 of the “For one another!” stamps, available at post offices across the country from Wednesday. An image of interlocking hands over a letter — the winner of a children’s drawing contest — is displayed on the stamp. Proceeds from the surcharge will go to the Hungarian Ecumenical Charity. Magyar Posta has already made some of its logistics capacity available to the charity for storing donations it has collected.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay