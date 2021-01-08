Coronavirus – 127 Fatalities, 3,068 More Infections

Fully 127 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 3,068 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 334,836, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

The death toll has risen to 10,325. On Wednesday, the number of people who have made a recovery stood at 179,541, with new data available on Friday due to technical reasons, the website said. The number of active infections stands at 144,970, while there are 5,387 hospitalised Covid patients, 367 on a ventilator. Altogether 21,627 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 2,774,915.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (63,438) and Pest County (41,880) so far, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (19,225), Hajdú-Bihar (19,205) and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (18,884). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (6,702).

hungarymatters.hu