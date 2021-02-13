Hungary Records 99 Covid Fatalities, 1,860 New Infections

Fully 99 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,860 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 383,735, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The death toll has risen to 13,543, while 289,520 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections has declined to 80,672, while there are 3,828 hospitalised Covid patients, 299 on a ventilator. Altogether 22,525 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,338,289.

Hungary began rolling out the coronavirus vaccine in December. So far, 310,448 people have received their first jab, and 120,649 have been fully inoculated.

The government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions until March 1.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (71,219) and Pest County (47,920) so far, followed by the counties of Hajdú-Bihar (21,598), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplen (21,557) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (21,323). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (8,512).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay