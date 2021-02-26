Orbán: stricter travel rules are needed

At the borders, tightening is definitely needed due to the strong outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic – said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Kossuth Radio on Friday.

The prime minister stressed the need for strict travel rules. As he put it, even business people need to understand that viral mutants, which are causing the rapid spread of the epidemic, need to be radically restricted, even for business trips outside Europe.

Viktor Orbán also reported that the operative board ordered an increased level of preparedness in the hospitals at its Friday morning meeting, during which the command list should also be reviewed. He said the level of preparedness that had been applied in the institutions in April or November needs to be restored.

(MTI)