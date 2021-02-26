Air France will resume flights from Budapest to Paris from March

Air France flights between Budapest and Paris will be available again from March. Initially, it will be possible to travel three times a week, later daily. The airline guarantees safe and comfortable travel with strict security measures, flexible modification and cancellation conditions, and a loyalty program tailored to restrictions.

On March 2, 2021, Air France will resume flights between Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. Initially, it will be possible to travel between the two capitals three times a week, but it is planned that the planes will be back and forth on a daily basis by the end of the month. The exact, constantly updated schedule is, of course, worth following on the Air France website or application for any changes.

Safe travel and booking

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, Air France has introduced the strictest possible health measures at all stages of the flight to provide both passengers and crew with the opportunity to travel safely. These measures, merged under the name Air France Protect, will be kept under review and, if necessary, amended in the light of the current situation.

In addition, to make it easier for customers to plan their trips, the airline will offer free redemption and change for all flights booked until 31 December 2021, and will reimburse the price of tickets for any canceled flights.