The Hungarian-Czech-Israeli prime ministers will hold a summit in Jerusalem on Thursday, the main topic of which will be the protection against the coronavirus epidemic, Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister’s press chief, informed MTI on Tuesday morning.

He said: Viktor Orbán, Andrej Babis and Benjamin Netanyahu will discuss the experiences of the epidemic control in the three countries so far, as well

Photo: Tibor Illyés / MTI