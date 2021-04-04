Hungary Registers 211 Coronavirus Fatalities and 6,566 New Infections

Fully 211 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 6,566 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

Altogether 2,312,501 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 905,117 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 247,292 while hospitals are caring for 11,571 Coronavirus patients, 1,440 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 685,979 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 21,715. Fully 416,972 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (127,894) and Pest County (96,171), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (38,843), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (38,117) and Hajdú-Bihar (36,381). Tolna County has the fewest infections (15,143).

Source: koronavirus.gov.hu