Hungary Records 311 Covid Fatalities, 1,933 New Infections

Fully 311 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,933 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

So far 2,536,751 people have received a first jab, while 1,005,936 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has risen to 252,115, while hospitals are caring for 12,202 Covid patients, 1,407 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 47,578 people in official quarantine, while 4,795,584 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 693,676 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 22,409. Fully 419,152 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén and Hajdú-Bihar.

