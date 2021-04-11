Hungary Registers 206 Coronavirus Fatalities and 6,296 New Infections

Fully 206 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 6,296 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

Altogether 2,835,894 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 1,197,685 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 270,353 while hospitals are caring for 10,484 Coronavirus patients, 1,290 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 720,164 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 23,417. Fully 426,394 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (132,632) and Pest County (100,476), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (40,403), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (40,210) and Hajdú-Bihar (38,290). Tolna County has the fewest infections (15,994).