Eight people arrested by the police

Events of 10 April in numbers:

The police caught eight people and took another eleven to various police stations on 10 April 2021.

Three perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and four people were taken to police stations on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Three people were taken to police stations as suspects. Security arrangements were made in four cases.

There were no traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar County in the last 24 hours.

Source: debreceninap.hu