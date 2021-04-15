International Jazz Day, with online events at home

International Jazz Day will be celebrated for the tenth time worldwide on April 30th. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, concerts and talks will be held in the virtual space worldwide again this year, and the related free domestic Jazznap-hu will also be held online.

From the very beginning, in 2012, programs have been organized in Hungary in connection with the International Jazz Day. The original goal of the Hungarian-initiated Jazznap-hu, launched seven years ago, remains unchanged: to gain a new audience for the genre, with the support of the NKA, according to a statement sent to the MTI by the organizers on Thursday.

On this year’s “electric jazz day” in Hungary in Debrecen, Nagykanizsa, Pécs, as well as in the capital’s jazz venues in the Fonó Buda Music Hall, the iF Café, Jedermann, Opus Jazzclub and the Budapest Jazz Club (BJC), which brings together the program series and the two days before jazz, 28-29.

As an introductory program Where is Hungarian jazz? A round table discussion with Mihály Borbély, Veronika Harcsa and Béla Szalóky will be held on April 28. The host, Kornél Zipernovszky, will be wondering where Hungarian jazz is classified, as his guests (in total) have already given concerts in at least a hundred countries. In the BJC, the saxophonist Mihály Borbély will also perform on jazz at 8 pm, with his quartet together with the popular Hungarian ethno-jazz performer, Mihály Dresch.

Ráday Street will continue to be the focus of Hungarian jazz life. In Jedermann, the multi-award-winning pianist Krisztián Oláh will play with his quartet on the 28th, on the same day in the other club of the street, iF café, the domestic excellence of progressive jazz-rock, Halper Hendrix Experiment, will be the returning guest of Jazznap-hu. The Opus Jazz Club, also from Ferencváros, will offer another concert of the Bálint Gyémánt trio, composed from his already recorded recordings, on April 29, when the band of Emma Nagy, the main prize winner of the latest Müpa Jazz Showcase, will perform at BJC.

The Fonó Buda Music Hall will receive the duo of saxophonist Viktor Viktor Tóth and percussionist Tamás Geröly on the jazz day from 9 pm. Nagykanizsa invited pianist Mátyás Gayer, who started a promising career abroad, to take home the Dixieland Jazz Band of Debrecen, which has a long tradition, in Debrecen.

At the suggestion of the world-famous American musician UNESCO Herbie Hancock, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization declared 30 April 2011 International Jazz Day.

