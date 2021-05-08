Hungary Hospitals to Resume Elective Surgeries

Hospitals in Hungary will resume elective surgeries and rehabilitation services next Thursday, after putting them on hold due to the pandemic, the human resources minister has said.

Patients will be required to present valid Covid-19 immunity certificates, or, in its absence, a negative PCR test 48 hours prior to the procedure and a negative rapid antigen test on the day of the surgery, Miklós Kásler said on Facebook. Those suspected of having Covid while in hospital will be isolated and subjected to an antigen test, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay