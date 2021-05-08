Hungary Records 106 Covid Fatalities, 1,541 New Infections

Fully 106 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,541 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 4,203,873 people have received a first jab, while 2,406,684 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 206,949, while hospitals are treating 3,855 Covid patients, 445 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 24,690 people in official quarantine, while 5,494,198 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 789,188 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 28,403. Fully 553,836 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

