The weather will get colder again after the current summer heat

The weather on Tuesday will be sunny. There will be no rainfall until the evening, and at most late in the evening, there may be showers and thunderstorms in some places in the western counties. The wind will get stronger in several places. 5-14 in the morning, 25-30 degrees in the afternoon is expected.

A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, and thunderstorms are likely to occur in the southwestern part of the country until noon, and in the second half of the day, the precipitation zone will continue to move northeast. The wind is picking up, strengthening in places. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 7-14 degrees. Daytime maxima range from 17 to 21 degrees in the western and southwestern parts of the country, and from 22 to 27 degrees in the northeast.

Rain and sleet are expected in several places on Thursday, especially in the southern and eastern counties. The lowest temperature is likely to be between 7-14 degrees and the highest temperature between 16-22 degrees.

On Friday, more or less sunshine, rain, showers and thunderstorms will occur sporadically. The wind is picking up and getting stronger in places. The minima are between 4-11 and the maximum between 17-24 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be more cloudy. There may be rain, showers and thunderstorms in several places. It will be 6-11 degrees during the coldest hours. During the day, the air heats up to 17-25 degrees.

On Sunday it is likely to be mostly cloudy or overcast, with rain, showers and thunderstorms in several places. The wind picks up, getting stronger at times. Temperatures will rise from 8-14 degrees in the morning to 17-28 degrees, higher peaks can be measured in the east – read in the forecast.

debreceninap.hu