Socialists Back Karácsony in Opposition Primary

The Socialist Party has declared its backing for Gergely Karácsony in the opposition primary ahead of next year’s general elections.

The Socialists and its Párbeszéd ally see Karácsony, who currently serves as the mayor of Budapest, as a “young and modern” politician who would be a “committed supporter” of the Socialist Party’s programme as government head, the party said in a statement. Karácsony would also “refabricate the rule of law in Hungary” where “the press will again be free and the law will apply to everyone”. Under a new government “everybody will prosper according to their talents and skills, while the needy will get help as a matter of course and social security will be a priority.” Karácsony, the statement added, would devote close attention to the protection of natural assets and work to raise climate awareness and promote green energy.

