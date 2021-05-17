Ministry Denies Opposition Charges of Planned Hospital Closures

The human resources ministry has denied opposition claims that the government plans a raft of hospital closures.

Referring to a claim that the ministry planned to close certain hospitals and outpatient clinics by Zsombor Kunetz, a doctor who writes for various media outlets, including those allied to the opposition, the ministry said in a statement that it regularly consulted with health leaders concerning changes in health services that may be required in view of current circumstances. “This has never resulted in hospital closures, and this time is no different.”

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay