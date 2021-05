Apparently, the privileged don’t even have to wear a mask.

Viktor Orbán shared a photo of today’s government meeting, where he said the number was 15 and the vaccination was done with the following vaccines:

Sinopharm: 8

Sputnik: 4

Pfizer: 3

Vaccination 100%

Ask for the vaccine too!

– Orbán said.

And we still have to wear the mask on the street, in the shop, in the office.

