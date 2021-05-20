Registrants can book Pfizer vaccine appointments without SMS notification

Registrants can already book a date and place for the Pfizer vaccine without SMS notification, the Secretary of State for Territorial Administration of the Prime Minister’s Office said at a press conference online on Wednesday by the Operational Tribunal for Coronavirus Control.

István György said that at the same time as the press conference, 199,000 doses of the consignment received on Tuesday will be announced in the online appointment book for the first round of vaccination on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now everyone with a valid registration can select the place and time of vaccination on the Internet interface – at www.eeszt.gov.hu – with the help of their taj number and date of birth.

However, no one should visit the vaccination sites without registration and appointment, the Secretary of State emphasized.

MTI