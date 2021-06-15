Snack products have been recalled by the National Food Chain Safety Agency

An Eat Real snack product has been recalled after it was found to contain an allergen and milk that is not labeled on the packaging, the National Food Chain Safety Agency told MTI on Monday.

Nébih urges those suffering from milk allergy and lactose intolerance not to consume the affected products!

Recalled snacks have different expiration dates, jalapeno and cheddar cheese, white cheddar cheese and ruffled Kel Puffs jalapeno and cheddar cheese contain milk.

Details of the products concerned:

The distributor has notified its partners (MediLine Wholesale; Bijó Wholesale; Herbaház Wholesale; BioBarát Organic Stores; G-Roby stores) of product recalls, as well as notice boards in the respective sales units. The purchase price of the products will be refunded even in the absence of a block.

MTI