Here are the new mask-wearing rules

The decree on the new mask-wearing rules was published in the Hungarian Gazette on Wednesday evening. The new rules were announced by Katalin Novák after the fourth meeting of the Operational Staff Responsible for Relaunching Community Life on Tuesday.

According to the provision authenticated by the signature of Miklós Kásler

everyone in the health care institution is obliged to wear a medical mask, a safety mask or a mask made of textile or other material in such a way that it constantly covers the nose and mouth.

You do not have to wear a mask if you are:

a patient cared for in a health care institution in the ward of your accommodation,

a minor under the age of six and a person with an intellectual or psychosocial disability or autism spectrum disorder.

A person employed in a health care institution is not required to wear a mask for non-patient care that is not open to patient traffic:

in rest and dining areas,

medical and nursing room and

office and other workplaces.

In social institutions, you are obliged to wear a mask that is not considered protected

visitor,

provided, where possible: when receiving a visitor, during Community programs and when staying in public spaces,

person performing work, person present for other purposes

A minor is a minor under the age of six and a person with an intellectual or psychosocial disability or autism spectrum disorder.

The decree published in the Hungarian Gazette shall enter into force on the day following its promulgation.

debreceninap.hu