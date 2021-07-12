IT Minister in Talks on Cooperation in Bavaria Energy Storage Plant

Innovation and Technology Minister László Palkovics has discussed Hungary’s cooperation in the construction of an energy storage facility in Bavaria, the ministry said.

After talks with the Max Aicher group, which also owns the steel works in Ózd, in northern Hungary, the minister noted that the group was preparing the construction of a facility capable of storing 450 MW of electricity in southern Bavaria. Palkovics said storing energy from weather-dependent sustainable sources and night-time nuclear energy was an “environmental and competitive advantage”. Since Hungary’s geography does not allow for the construction of a gravity-based energy storage plant, the group’s offer for Hungary to acquire a share in the German plant is especially attractive, Palkovics said.

hungarymatters.hu