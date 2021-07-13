Visegrád Castle to Be Refurbished Under Government Scheme

The castle of Visegrad and its surroundings will undergo comprehensive refurbishment under the government’s Visegrad 700 programme, the government commissioner in charge of the scheme announced at a press conference held at the site.

Gergely Fodor said that the castle’s renewal, coupled with cultural, tourism and road projects, would be completed by 2035, the 700th anniversary of the 1335 Visegrad summit of monarchs of the region. He noted that the castle was a major tourist attraction in the Danube Bend, and said that the refurbishment would open up a new chapter in its life. The commissioner said the project was aimed at the complete revitalisation of the royal palace and the high castle, the recreation of the palace gardens as a public park, construction of a new promenade and parking lots. State secretary Eszter Vitályos said the government would ensure continuous funding for the operations, to the tune of “a couple billion forints a year”. “Visegrád used to be Hungary’s capital, a major intellectual and arts centre of Europe, and we are working to make it a significant place in the 21st century,” she said.

hungarymatters.hu