Hungary Records Two Covid Fatalities, 139 New Infections

Two Covid-19 patients died over the weekend, while 139 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

So far 5,569,099 people have received a first jab, while 5,293,132 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 35,602, while hospitals are treating 76 Covid patients, 11 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,594 people in official quarantine, while 6,257,264 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 808,864 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,017. Fully 743,245 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay