Hungary Records Two Covid Fatalities, 139 New Infections

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Records Two Covid Fatalities, 139 New Infections

Two Covid-19 patients died over the weekend, while 139 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

 

So far 5,569,099 people have received a first jab, while 5,293,132 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 35,602, while hospitals are treating 76 Covid patients, 11 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,594 people in official quarantine, while 6,257,264 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 808,864 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,017. Fully 743,245 people have made a recovery.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Government Pledges Further Aid to Diabetics

Tóháti Zsuzsa

DK Demands Information on Reports of Israeli Spy Software Used in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Records Two Covid Fatalities, 139 New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *