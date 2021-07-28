Water is distributed at Debrecen and other major railway stations

MÁV-Start will provide mineral water to its passengers from Tuesday at Budapest’s main railway stations and larger rural railway stations during the heat alarm, Mávinform said.

As it was written, in Budapest at Nyugati, Keleti, Déli railway stations, Kelenföld, as well as in Miskolc, Debrecen, Nyíregyháza, Békéscsaba, Szeged, Kecskemét, Szolnok, Győr, Pécs, Nagykanizsa, Siófok, those waiting for trains can get water free of charge at the stations in Fonyód, Tapolca, Veszprém, Zalaegerszeg and Celldömölk. Mineral water is distributed by the railway company between 10 am and 5 pm, as long as the weather makes it necessary.

MÁV-Start also recommends that everyone start their rail journey with enough drinking water or liquids.

It was also reported that the Volánbusz offers passengers drinking water in the area of ​​bus stations.

In addition, in the case of daytime temperatures above 31 degrees Celsius, the Volánbusz works on weekdays between 12 and 14 o’clock in the county seats, at the bus stations with higher traffic – in Békéscsaba, in Budapest at the Népliget bus station, in Debrecen, Eger, Győr, Kaposvár, Mecskemét, Kecskemét, It distributes mineral water in Pécs, Salgótarján, Szeged, Székesfehérvár, Szekszárd, Szolnok, Szombathely, Tatabánya, Veszprém and Zalaegerszeg.

Due to the persistent heat, Cecília Müller, the national chief medical officer, ordered a heat alert on Monday from noon to Friday midnight. A heat alarm is ordered when the daily average temperature reaches or exceeds 27 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

MTI