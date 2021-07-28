A little girl from Debrecen disappeared with her mother, the police are looking for them

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting proceedings in the case of the disappearance of Bernadett Bogádi.

The 12-year-old girl in the picture, together with her mother, left her address in Debrecen to an unknown place, her whereabouts are currently unknown. Police measures to search for them have so far been unsuccessful.

Bernadett Bogádi is about 161-165 centimeters tall, with a thin build and brown hair.

And she is her mother:

The police ask that anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the girl and her mother shown in the picture report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca 4), or make a report by phone available 24 hours a day at 06-52 / 457-040- toll-free number 06-80 / 555-111 “Telephone” and 112 emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

