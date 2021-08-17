Hungary Records Three Covid Fatalities, 188 New Infections

Three Covid patients died over the weekend, while 188 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

So far 5,677,606 people have received a first jab, while 5,500,193 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 12,155, while hospitals are treating 92 Covid patients, 11 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 835 people in official quarantine, while 6,445,084 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 810,504 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,041. Fully 768,308 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay