Record 110,000 Children in State-Sponsored Summer Camps

A record number of 110,000 children attended state-sponsored Erzsébet camps this summer, the family affairs minister said.

 

The camps including the newly refurbished facilities at Zánka and Fonyódliget at Lake Balaton offered a variety of programmes under safe conditions, Katalin Novák told a press conference. “The coronavirus pandemic has avoided the camps where not a single case of Covid infection has been registered,” she said. Answering a question, Novák said the Erzsébet camps had been revamped with a 30 billion forint (EUR 86m) state support. Tibor Hornyák, the director of the Erzsébet Foundation, said that the camps this summer had hosted as many as 4,500 children in foster care.

 

