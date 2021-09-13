PM: Hungary Will Defend Europe’s Borders

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán issued a pledge to defend Europe’s borders on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

“Hungary will defend Europe’s borders. We are working to ensure that what happened 20 years ago in New York will never happen again,” Orbán said in a statement released by the prime minister’s press office.

“Two decades after the terrorist attacks in New York, it is still with a heavy heart that we remember the thousands of innocent victims. September 11, 2001, proved that the peace and security of Christian civilization is something we have to fight for every day,” he said. “After these sad events in 2001, Hungary was one of the first countries in Europe to take on a role in the fight against terrorism, and we supported our allies in NATO operations to the best of our ability,” he added. “The 2015 European migration crisis brought terror to Europe as well. And now, what is happening in Afghanistan is again a cause for concern for us all. The security threat level is rising, and instability in the region poses significant risks to Europe,” Orbán said.

