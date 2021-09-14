The gasoline price reaches a historic high

The average price of petrol per liter will rise to a record high on Wednesday, Holtankoljak.hu found out. The price will increase by HUF 6 gross in the case of 95 petrol. The price of diesel will also change in the middle of the week, the average price will be 2 forints higher. With this, the price of diesel will rise to the highest level this year, and it will be only 1 forint below the historical record price level. From 15 September, average prices will be as follows:

95 petrol: 457 HUF / liter,

diesel fuel: 450 HUF / liter.

There can also be a significant price difference between wells.

Holtankoljak.hu