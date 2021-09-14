The Gripens can rumble over Debrecen at night

Afternoon and night flights are carried out by the Gripen of the Hungarian Armed Forces in the airspace of several cities. Increased sound effects should therefore be expected in the affected areas.

On Monday, the Hungarian Army (MH 59.) Szentgyörgyi Dezső Air Base wrote on its Facebook page: On September 13-15, their Gripen pilots will perform flights between 3 pm and 10 pm according to the annual training plan.

During the flight, Kecskemét, Eger, Mezőkövesd, Tiszafüred, Szolnok, Tiszaújváros and Nagyatád, as well as Kaposvár, Szigetvár and Debrecen, Nagykanizsa and their areas were affected – the Kecskemét air base said.

debreceninap.hu